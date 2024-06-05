ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $65.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

OGS stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $4,736,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

