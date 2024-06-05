Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.