Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Get Entergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Entergy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Entergy by 298.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 76,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.