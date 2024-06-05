Lancaster Colony Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $185.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.79. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

