Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,219 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ASA opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

