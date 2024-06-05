Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $83.07 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

