Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FBND stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

