Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

