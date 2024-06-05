Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOV opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $908.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

