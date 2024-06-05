THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.20 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

