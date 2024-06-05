Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 708,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

