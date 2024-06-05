Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 640 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.