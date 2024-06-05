Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $631.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $610.22 and its 200-day moving average is $559.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

