Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 22,380 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Trading Down 5.0 %

VFC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

