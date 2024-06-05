Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

