Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 154.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWD stock opened at $175.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.