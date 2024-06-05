Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AES by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after buying an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $8,947,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.11.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

