Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,033 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $302.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.