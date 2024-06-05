Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 221.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

