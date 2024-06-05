Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

MAR stock opened at $230.51 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.03 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

