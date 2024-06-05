Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.