Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

