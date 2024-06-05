Reef 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.17 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Reef has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $52.49 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.
About Reef
Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io.
