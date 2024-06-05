Quantum (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.50

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $24.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,863.46 or 1.00034087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00012713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00108796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

