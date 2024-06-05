Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,320.34

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Polymath has a market cap of $69.15 million and $1,320.34 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00118459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008355 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

