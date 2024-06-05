Omni Network (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.80 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $210.37 million and approximately $40.80 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $20.24 or 0.00028577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Network Token Profile

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 19.55957357 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $40,798,019.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

