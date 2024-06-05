Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

