Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Axos Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

