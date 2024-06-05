Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 4,736 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 678,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,522,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 152,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

