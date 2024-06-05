Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 3,554 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.67% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.48. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $171.04.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

