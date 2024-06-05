The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.46% of Canada Goose worth $51,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canada Goose Trading Down 3.3 %
GOOS stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
