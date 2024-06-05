The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,537 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.78% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $52,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.80. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

