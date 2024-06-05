IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.57. Approximately 279,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 842,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.