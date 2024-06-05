Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $37.39. 34,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 55,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,446 shares of company stock valued at $365,474. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

