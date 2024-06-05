Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.04. 332,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,721,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.