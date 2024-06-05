FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 7%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. 204,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 941,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.
FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
