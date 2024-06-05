ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 6.6%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.93. 257,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 463,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,680. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

