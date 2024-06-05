Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.84 and last traded at $48.18. 69,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 568,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Cactus Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $18,317,203.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,759 shares of company stock worth $31,027,489. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

