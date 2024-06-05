Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $113.50. 169,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 789,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

