Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.34 and last traded at $56.61. Approximately 184,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 722,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,482. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

