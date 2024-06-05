CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.30 and last traded at $87.94. 1,726,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,502,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAVA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.59.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.