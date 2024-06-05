JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $200.95 and last traded at $201.38. 1,564,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,195,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,429,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 311,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $6,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

