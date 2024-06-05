Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Up 7.9%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.62. 88,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 399,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $9,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,461,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

