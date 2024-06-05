NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 2595651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 66.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

