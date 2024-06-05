Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 12,934,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 59,201,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock worth $413,597,314. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.