Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Down 0.7%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $411.25 and last traded at $412.36. Approximately 5,924,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,313,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.91.

Get Microsoft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,521 shares of company stock worth $19,746,476. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.