Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.42. 10,118,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 47,775,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.