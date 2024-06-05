Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 18,627 shares.The stock last traded at $52.89 and had previously closed at $52.98.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUSE. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

