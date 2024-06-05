MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 478,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 427,469 shares.The stock last traded at $21.25 and had previously closed at $21.17.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

