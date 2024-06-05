Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 109,660 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $34.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Docebo Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 174,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Stories

